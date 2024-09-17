Updated Schedule for N.C. 105 in Watauga County

Post Views: 17

BANNER ELK, NC (September 16, 2024) ⇒ A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation has updated this week’s schedule for work on the N.C. 105 bridge project over the Watauga River.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19, crews from Wright Brother’s Construction Company Inc. will perform blasting operations near the intersection of N.C. 105 and Broadstone Road.

Motorists can expect intermittent traffic stoppages of no more than 30 minutes at a time during these operations.

Additionally, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, crews will perform nighttime lane closures with traffic stoppages of no more than 15 minutes at a time to clear debris from the slopes adjacent to the roadway.

As in previous weeks, drivers can anticipate short delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for equipment moving and utility relocation.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching the work zone and utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.