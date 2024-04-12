U.S. 321 Temporarily Closed in Northern Caldwell County
BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 12, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily closed U.S. 321 from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road due to emergency repairs.
The stretch of roadway will be closed today until at least mid-morning with updates to follow.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize the following detours:
For U.S. 321 North traffic:
- Take N.C. 18 East
- Left on N.C. 16 North
- Left on U.S. 421 North to U.S. 321
For U.S. 321 South traffic:
- Take U.S. 421 South
- Right on N.C. 16 South
- Right on N.C. 18 West to U.S. 321
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.