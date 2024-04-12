U.S. 321 Temporarily Closed in Northern Caldwell County

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 12, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily closed U.S. 321 from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road due to emergency repairs.

The stretch of roadway will be closed today until at least mid-morning with updates to follow.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize the following detours:

For U.S. 321 North traffic:

Take N.C. 18 East

Left on N.C. 16 North

Left on U.S. 421 North to U.S. 321

For U.S. 321 South traffic:

Take U.S. 421 South

Right on N.C. 16 South

Right on N.C. 18 West to U.S. 321

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.