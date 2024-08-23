U.S. 321 Temporarily Closed in Caldwell County near River Bend Drive in Granite Falls

Post Views: 23

UPDATE 2:52pm: This message is from the Town of Granite Falls.

Water Line Break on US 321 Northbound near Glen Ridge Drive: Request for Water Conservation and Area Avoidance

GRANITE FALLS, NORTH CAROLINA – The Town of Granite Falls would like to inform its citizens of a significant water line break that occurred earlier today on US 321 Northbound near Glen Ridge Drive. Due to this break, we are experiencing a substantial loss of water in our water system.

Call for Water Conservation… We are requesting all residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible until repairs can be completed. This means reducing water use wherever possible, such as limiting lawn irrigation, avoiding washing vehicles, and minimizing water use for household chores. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us manage the water supply during this emergency.

Road Closure and Safety Notice… As our crews work diligently to repair the water line, we ask that you avoid the area around US 321 Northbound near Glen Ridge Drive for your safety and to allow our repair teams to work efficiently. The safety of our residents and workers is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation in keeping this area clear.

Updates and Expected Repair… Time At this time, there is no estimated timeframe for when repairs will be completed. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and restore normal water service. Updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and assistance during this time.

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 23, 2024) 2:32pm ⇒ A water main break on U.S. 321 has forced the N.C. Department of Transportation to temporarily close a section in Caldwell County for urgent repairs.

U.S. 321 North near River Bend Drive is temporarily closed as crews work to repair the break and reopen the stretch of roadway.

Northbound traffic is being detoured to U.S. 321 Alt. to re-access U.S. 321 North.

Motorists should utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.