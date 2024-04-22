U.S. 321 Reopen in Caldwell County

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 22, 2024) ⇒ A stretch of U.S. 321 has reopened in Caldwell County.

Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road is now open after contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation removed unstable material from the hillside, stabilized slopes, and inspected the road for safety following an overnight slide April 11.

The Department is grateful for the hard work of its contractors and subcontractors along with NCDOT maintenance staff from Caldwell County for their diligent work in maintaining the safety of the roadway.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.