U.S. 321 Closure Extended into the Weekend

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 17, 2024) ⇒ A stretch of U.S. 321 in Caldwell County will remain closed until Sunday evening as crews work to stabilize slopes from an overnight slide last week.

U.S. 321 remains closed from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road with an anticipated reopening of the evening of April 21.

LARGE TRUCKS SHOULD NOT USE BLACKBERRY ROAD, but should instead utilize the following detour routes:

From Boone:

• Take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro

• Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18

• Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir

• Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

• Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

• U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

From Linville:

• Take U.S. 221 South to Pineola

• Take N.C. 181 South to Morganton

• Take U.S. 64 East/N.C. 18 North to Lenoir

• Take N.C. 18 South to N.C. 16 North

• Take N.C. 16 North to U.S. 421 North in Wilkesboro

Motorists should use caution when approaching the detour routes and plan accordingly for longer than normal commutes.

For real-time travel information, visit www.DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.