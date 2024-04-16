U.S. 321 Closure Extended in Caldwell County

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 16, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation will keep a stretch of U.S. 321 closed through at least tomorrow as crews work to stabilize slopes from an overnight slide last week.

The closure remains from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road in Caldwell County.

LARGE TRUCKS SHOULD NOT USE BLACKERRY ROAD, but should instead utilize the following detour routes:

From Boone:

• Take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro

• Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18

• Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir

• Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

• Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

• U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

From Linville:

• Take U.S. 221 South to Pineola

• Take N.C. 181 South to Morganton

• Take U.S. 64 East/N.C. 18 North to Lenoir

• Take N.C. 18 South to N.C. 16 North

• Take N.C. 16 North to U.S. 421 North in Wilkesboro

Daily updates will follow regarding the reopening of the stretch of roadway.

Motorists should use caution when approaching the detour routes and plan accordingly for longer than normal commutes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.