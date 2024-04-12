Temporary Closures for U.S. 321 and N.C. 105

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 12, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily closed two stretches of highway in the eastern mountains for emergency repairs.

U.S. 321 near Blowing Rock is closed from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road as crews assess impacts from an overnight slide.

A date and time to reopen the highway will be determined later today based on safety conditions.

Also, N.C. 105 will remain closed from Broadstone Road to Old Shulls Mill Road until at least tomorrow evening as contract crews continue to safely clear materials from a blasting operation earlier in the week.

Updates will follow for both incidents.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize the following detour for both closures:

From Boone, take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro

Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18

Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir

Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

Take U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

