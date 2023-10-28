Significant Delays Anticipated Tuesday on N.C. 105 in Watauga County

VILAS, NC (October 27, 2023) ⇒ A rock removal operation on the N.C. 105 bridge replacement project could result in additional travel delays on Tuesday.

Traffic along N.C. 105 and Broadstone Road may be held in place for up to 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for a safe operation and ensuing cleanup. Lane closures for additional related material removal may also be necessary until 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, as well as Wednesday and Thursday as needed.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will perform a blasting operation on the Foscoe side of the project that could require longer cleanup times than normal.

Transportation officials advise drivers to plan ahead for the delays, find alternative routes, and always drive safely in a work zone.

N.C. 105 Widening Project

