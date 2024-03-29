Rock Removal Project to Resume on N.C. 105 in Watauga County

BANNER ELK, NC (March 29, 2024) ⇒ A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will resume a major rock removal operation next week.

Beginning April 2, crews from Wright Brothers Construction Company Inc. will stop traffic intermittently on N.C. 105 and Broadstone Road during the day for no more than 15 minutes at a time to remove material and rocks from slopes.

This process will continue daily for several months until the operation is completed.

This work is part of the N.C. 105 bridge replacement project over the Watauga River.

Message boards are in the area providing work zone information along with on-site crews flagging and directing motorists.

Drivers should expect increased delays and use caution when approaching the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.