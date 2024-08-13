Pet owners cautioned against feeding B&B pet food products due to animal food safety concerns

Post Views: 22

RALEIGH, NC ( August 12, 2024) ⇒ Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is cautioning pet owners not to feed B&B brand pet foods, made by B&B of New Jersey, after an investigation conducted by the department’s Food and Drug Protection Division determined these raw meat-based products were manufactured and distributed without the required regulatory oversight.

During a routine inspection at Proformance Pet Supply in Greensboro, seven different B&B products were identified as missing significant portions of the product label as required under the N.C. Commercial Feed Law as well as the Federal Fair Labeling and Protection Act.

“Significant information was missing from the product label and because the pet food products contain ingredients with a potential risk of pathogen contamination, they could put your pets at risk,” Troxler said. “If you have purchased this product and still have it, please do not feed it to your pets.” Among the important missing information were the guaranteed analysis, proper feeding guidelines, quantity statement (net weight), guarantor information and intended species. In addition, these products are not registered for sale as animal food in North Carolina and it was subsequently determined that they are not manufactured under inspection by the New Jersey state regulatory agency to ensure the safety of the products, Troxler said.

These products include the following:

o B&B Hi-Pro

o B&B Nutro

o B&B Special Order

o B&B Premium

o B&B Super

o B&B Super Treats

o B&B X-Factor

The products are sold frozen in a silver foil stand-up pouch with resealable closure and a white with black ink printed label attached. None of the packages are further identified by a lot code

“With a potential risk of pathogen contamination, it is important to be able to verify the products were manufactured under inspection to determine compliance with good manufacturing practices or preventive controls,” said George Ferguson, NCDA&CS animal feed program administrator. Additionally, these products lack sufficient labeling to indicate their appropriateness as a pet food and directions to ensure proper feeding which could lead to nutritional deficiencies.

What do I need to do?

Additional investigation found these products may have been distributed throughout the state and could still be available for purchase despite actions by Food and Drug inspectors to remove them from sale. “We encourage consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard any of these products,” Ferguson said. “If you have any of the B&B pet food products, stop feeding it to your pets and throw it away in a secure container where other animals, including wildlife, cannot access it.”

Consumers who have had this product in their homes should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, litter boxes, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with. Clean up the pet’s feces in places where people or other animals may become exposed. Consumers should thoroughly wash their hands after handling the product or cleaning up potentially contaminated items and surfaces.

People who think their pets have become ill after consuming contaminated pet food should first contact their veterinarians.

The NCDA&CS Food and Drug Protection Division encourages consumers to report complaints about pet food products by calling the Animal Feed Program Office at 984-236-4820 or by emailing complaint details to the N.C. Animal Feed Program at NCFeed.Complaint@ncagr.gov.