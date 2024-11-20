NCDOT Prepares for First Winter Weather Since Helene

Post Views: 0

BOONE, NC (November 20, 2024) ⇒ As the recovery continues from the unprecedented impacts of Hurricane Helene, state transportation officials are also preparing for weather that is more customary for those at higher elevations this time of year.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews in the High Country and neighboring counties have been preparing for winter weather as time allows while constantly continuing reconstruction efforts.

They’re ready for the first winter blast of the season which is set to arrive Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

“We had to work in our snow-prep days as time allowed a little later in the year than normal,” said NCDOT Division 11 Maintenance Engineer Brandon Whitaker. “We checked to ensure that the equipment works safely and properly, re-stocked our salt supplies and drove the routes.”

A few new hazards have appeared since the hurricane. Shoulders on some secondary roads and a few primary routes — most notably N.C. 88 in Ashe County — have lower or narrower shoulders than normal. Plus, some damaged roads are limited to one lane of travel with temporary signals or other traffic control measures while reconstruction continues.

Those are in addition to the typical road hazards associated with winter weather — slick roads, black ice, snow accumulation, low visibility and others.

“Our response will not be any different than any other year,” Whitaker said. “Our crews will work 24/7 clearing roads in the established order until they are all clear.”

Here are a few reminders for those who must drive in winter weather:

• Stay in unless travel is absolutely necessary

• Drive at or below the posted speed limit

• Provide additional distance between your vehicle and the one in front

• Gradually slow down instead of slamming on brakes

• Remain at least 200 feet behind active snow plows

Go to www.NCDOT.gov and search “Winter Weather” for additional safety tips.