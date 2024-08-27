NCDOT Launches New Apprenticeship Program

Post Views: 8

RALEIGH, NC (August 26, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation is now recruiting its first slate of apprentices under its new Transportation Apprenticeship Program (TAP+).

Created in partnership with NC Community Colleges, TAP+ will provide hands-on training and career opportunities for aspiring engineering technicians across the state.

“TAP+ addresses the critical need for skilled talent, ensuring a robust workforce for the future,” said NCDOT Human Resources Director Amanda Olive. “By investing in apprentices, NCDOT is building a pipeline of qualified employees who are passionate about transportation.”

The first round of recruitment will focus on engineering technician apprentices, who will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of projects such as design, construction, bridge work, erosion control, aviation, rail, integrated mobility and maritime.

Applicants who are selected will gain in-depth knowledge of the transportation industry and earn a competitive wage plus benefits.

Additionally, the program serves as an entry-point for candidates who are seeking employment with the department but lacking one or more skills to qualify for a permanent position.

TAP+ joins the many hiring initiatives the department has implemented to reduce its vacancy rate since the pandemic and retain quality employees.

To learn more about the program and submit an application, visit NCDOT’s website.