NCDMV Services Being Impacted by NCDIT Mainframe Issues

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (November 14, 2024) ⇒ Division of Motor Vehicles operations are being severely impacted by N.C. Department of Information Technology mainframe computer connection issues.

After dealing with sporadic connections to the mainframe for the last 24 hours, NCDMV has stopped processing transactions at the state’s 112 driver license offices until the problem is resolved.

License plate agencies, online services, and self-service kiosks are also affected and have been experiencing sporadic outages.

NCDIT is working with NCDMV, other affected state agencies, and vendors to restore service as soon as possible.