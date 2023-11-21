N.C. Students Encouraged to Enter 2023 Aviation Art Contest

RALEIGH, NC (November 21, 2023) ⇒ Break out your art supplies and let your creativity take flight! The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting entries for its 2023 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest from elementary-to-high school students.

This year’s theme is “Air Sports for a Peaceful World.” All North Carolina students born between Jan. 1, 2006, and Dec. 31, 2017, are eligible to submit entries in one of three age groups: junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (ages 10-13) and senior (ages 14-17).

Entries in each age group will have a chance to compete for one of three prizes to be awarded to the student who won and their school. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 17, 2024.

The three North Carolina winners in each group will advance to the national competition, hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington D.C. National winners are submitted to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for the international contest.

The contest is funded in part by the North Carolina Airports Association and its member donors. Since the contest began in 2015, 12,437 students from 759 schools and 93 North Carolina counties have submitted entries.

Visit the NCDOT website for eligibility and submission details. Questions? Contact North Carolina’s contest coordinator, Corbi Bulluck, at cbulluck@ncdot.gov or 919-814-0550.

