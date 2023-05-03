N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee announces case settlements (Two from Caldwell County)

RALEIGH, NC (May 3, 2023) — The N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee has approved settlement agreements for 11 cases. Settlements involved cases in Beaufort, Caldwell, Chatham, Cumberland, Gaston and Wake counties. Following are the agreements listed by county:

• (Beaufort) Cheryl Jones, the owner of Turner Pest Control in Washington, agreed to pay $4,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as an owner without having a license or engaging the services of a licensee. She also failed to notify the Division of the death of the licensee and operated a structural pest control business for more than 90 days without a licensee.

• (Caldwell) Bryson Cook, who works for A-1 Termite & Pest Control in Lenoir, agreed to pay $400 for using a pesticide inconsistent with its labeling.

• (Caldwell) Jack Roberts, a structural pest control licensee for A-1 Termite & Pest Control in Lenoir, agreed to pay $400 for failing to furnish a property owner a written proposal describing the type and quality of work.

• (Chatham) Earl Basset IV, a structural pest control licensee for Southern Pest Solutions in Pittsboro, agreed to pay $1,600 for failing to supervise structural pest control work under his management. He also failed to display license or company information on his service vehicle.

• (Chatham) Douglas Vandervort, who works for Southern Pest Solutions in Pittsboro, agreed to pay $600 for using a pesticide inconsistent with its labeling.

• (Cumberland) Dustin Akers, a structural pest control licensee for Bug Out in Fayetteville, agreed to pay $600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without having a valid license. He also failed to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continued to operate as a licensee.

• (Cumberland) Raymond St. Peter, a structural pest control licensee for St. Peter Pest Control in Hope Mills, agreed to pay $600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as an owner without having a valid license. He also failed to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continued to operate as a licensee.

• (Gaston) Rodney Allman, a structural pest control licensee for Envirosafe in Belmont, agreed to pay $1,200 for failing to supervise the structural pest control work performed under his management. He also violated state law related to misrepresentation for the purpose of defrauding, and he failed to furnish a property owner a written proposal describing the type and quality of work.

• (Wake) Ronald Johnson, a structural pest control licensee for X-It Pest Control in Garner, agreed to pay $600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without having a valid license. He also failed to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continued to operate as a licensee.

• (Wake) Fredrick Mullins, a structural pest control licensee for Moxie Pest Control in Raleigh, agreed to pay $1,200 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without having a valid license. He also failed to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continued to operate as a licensee.

• (Wake) Tanner Nielsen, a structural pest control licensee for Moxie Pest Control in Raleigh, agreed to pay $1,600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as an owner without having a valid license. He also failed to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continued to operate as a licensee.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

