N.C. 105 Temporarily Closed Over Watauga River

BANNER ELK, NC (April 10, 2024) ⇒ N.C. 105 will remain temporarily closed today between Broadstone Road and Old Shulls Mill Road for emergency repairs.

Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation are working to clear materials from the road and stabilize the slopes adjacent to the roadway after overnight blasting operations.

The closure will continue into the evening with an update to follow at 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use www.DriveNC.gov for alternate routes and further updates.