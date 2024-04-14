N.C. 105 Open in Watauga County – U.S. 321 Remains Closed

BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 14, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation has reopened a stretch of N.C. 105.

N.C. 105 from Broadstone Road to Old Shulls Mill Road is now open after crews successfully cleared debris from the roadway after an overnight blasting operation earlier in the week.

Also, a detour is still in place for U.S. 321 near Blowing Rock as crews move materials from the road after a previous overnight slide.

U.S. 321 remains closed from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road with the following detour route:

From Boone:

Take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro

Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18

Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir

Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

From Linville:

U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

Take U.S. 221 South to Pineola

Take N.C. 181 South to Morganton

Take U.S. 64 East/N.C. 18 North to Lenoir

Take N.C. 18 South to N.C. 16 North

Take N.C. 16 North to U.S. 421 North in Wilkesboro

Motorists are encouraged to utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information and updates.