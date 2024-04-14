N.C. 105 Open in Watauga County – U.S. 321 Remains Closed
BLOWING ROCK, NC (April 14, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation has reopened a stretch of N.C. 105.
N.C. 105 from Broadstone Road to Old Shulls Mill Road is now open after crews successfully cleared debris from the roadway after an overnight blasting operation earlier in the week.
Also, a detour is still in place for U.S. 321 near Blowing Rock as crews move materials from the road after a previous overnight slide.
U.S. 321 remains closed from Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road with the following detour route:
From Boone:
- Take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro
- Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18
- Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir
- Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton
- Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola
From Linville:
- U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105
- Take U.S. 221 South to Pineola
- Take N.C. 181 South to Morganton
- Take U.S. 64 East/N.C. 18 North to Lenoir
- Take N.C. 18 South to N.C. 16 North
- Take N.C. 16 North to U.S. 421 North in Wilkesboro
Motorists are encouraged to utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information and updates.