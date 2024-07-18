Multi-State Research Project Wins ARISE Grant to Advance Aviation in Appalachian N.C.

Post Views: 21

RALEIGH, NC (July 15, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation announced Monday the state has received a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies grant to research ways to improve aviation in western North Carolina.

“This grant is a game-changer for our state and the broader Appalachian region,” said Dr. Daniel Findley, associate director of the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at N.C. State University. “The funding will enable us to conduct crucial research and determine the best strategies to advance air mobility, ensuring North Carolina airports can meet the demands of the future.”

North Carolina was among three states that received the grant. The ARISE grant, funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will pay for research to identify necessary upgrades at general aviation airports in Appalachian counties. The upgrades will aim to prepare airports in the western part of the state for emerging technologies in the Advanced Air Mobility sector (AAM) and sustainable electric aviation.

North Carolina has 13 general aviation airports in the Appalachian counties, which play a critical role in supporting local economies. However, outdated infrastructure has limited their potential. The research funded by the ARISE grant will identify targeted upgrades, providing a roadmap for implementing these improvements and ensuring the airports are AAM-ready.

During the research, North Carolina State University’s Institute of Transportation Research and Education and Ohio University will assess the infrastructure needs of the region’s airports, including upgrading electric utility capacity and installing charging capabilities required to support AAM aircraft.

“Preparing our airports for AAM is a forward-thinking approach that aligns with our state’s Advanced Transportation Mobility Strategic Plan,” said Becca Gallas, NCDOT’s director of Aviation. “This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation, economic development and sustainable infrastructure. Through this research, we will develop models and strategies that can be applied across the region, ensuring that North Carolina remains at the forefront of aviation innovation.”

The grant will help amplify North Carolina’s airports, which contribute $72 billion to the state’s economy each year and support 330,000 jobs.