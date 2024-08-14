Mountain State Fair gearing up for fun September 6-15

Post Views: 16

FLETCHER, NC (August 13, 2024) ⇒ Organizers with the N.C. Mountain State Fair sponsored by Ingles Markets are busy preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fair with the new entertainment and an expanded Got to Be NC Pavilion featuring 22 new outdoor vendors.

New entertainment

Two new fair acts have been added to the entertainment lineup – Hillbilly Bob and Magician T.J. Hill. Hillbilly Bob roams the fairgrounds with “Old Ruthie,” a Ford Model A adorned with antique items and decorations to spark conversations and attract a crowd. Through storytelling and humor, Hillbilly Bob offers up an entertaining and inspirational show

Magician T.J. Hill warns fairgoers to prepare to be “ma-jished” by his interactive and humorous magic show. Hill promises a different and highly entertaining show every time as audience members assist with the magic.

Hillbilly Bob and Hill are joined by such popular returning acts as Chase’s Racing Swimming Pigs, Sea Lion Splash, Cartoon Headquarters with popular kid characters, Brad Matchett’s Comedy Hypnotist Show and piano player Leon Jacobs.

Expanded Got to Be NC Pavilion

The Got to Be NC Pavilion showcases some of the best N.C. made food and beverage products, giving visitors an opportunity to sample and buy a variety of specialty products and support N.C. businesses. This year, the Pavilion expands on its space in the Chevrolet Davis Arena with an additional 22 outdoor vendors outside Davis Arena. Altogether, nearly 40 food and beverage companies will have products available in the Pavilion. Visit the Got to Be NC Pavilion and discover a new favorite foods and drink.

“Agriculture and mountain heritage are at the heart of the Mountain State Fair, and they always will be,” said Fair Manager Sean McKeon. “These traditions mixed with the new are what makes the Fair so unique and why it has continued to be so successful for 30 years.”

Traditional acts and activities

From thrilling rides and mountain music to heritage crafts and livestock shows, Mountain State Fair visitors will find it all.

Midway provider Drew Expositions brings 36 rides to fill the grounds with offerings for the youngest to the most adventurous of riders. Ride-all-day-for-one-price hand stamps are available every day of the Fair. Prices are $35 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $25 for Mondays through Thursdays. Vouchers for discounted ride stamps can be purchased in advance for $25.

Sit down and enjoy some great mountain music and high-energy clogging nightly beginning at 6 p.m. on the Ag South Farm Credit Mountain Music stage, with matinee performances on both Sundays beginning at 2 p.m.

Or check out the heritage crafts in the Virginia Boone Center, where more than two dozen craftspeople will exhibit their craft making skills.

Special days and how to buy advanced tickets.

Advance tickets are now on sale for $9 for adults aged 13 to 64. Beginning Sept. 6, prices at the gate and online are $12 for adults. The price for seniors, ages 65 and up, and kids 6 to 12 is $5 regardless of when purchased, and the fair is always free for children aged 5 and under.

An advance unlimited ride ticket that can be used once for any day of the fair are $25. Unlimited ride stamps during the fair are $35 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and $25 all other days.

In addition to buying admission tickets in advance, fairgoers can save money by taking advantage of discounts on the following days:

• Opening day, Friday, Sept. 6, is Student Day with free admission for K-12 students until 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 11, is “We CAN Fight Hunger Day” presented by Sheetz Convenience Stores and the N.C. Mountain State Fair. The donation of five canned goods earns a free admission. Can goods may be purchased at Ingles or any other grocery store. All donations will be collected and distributed by MANNA FoodBank.

• Friday, Sept. 13, is Senior Day and another Student Day. Admission is free until 6 p.m. for anyone 65 and older and K-12 students.

The 2024 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 6-15 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. This year’s fair will showcase western North Carolina agriculture, including the people and products that make agriculture the state’s top industry. Rides, food and plenty of free entertainment will add to the fun. More information is available at https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair.