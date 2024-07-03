License Plate Agency to Reopen in Catawba County

Post Views: 23

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (July 3, 2024) ⇒ The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will reopen a license plate agency (LPA) on July 10 in Catawba County. The office closed on Oct. 10, 2023, when the previous operator’s contract ended.

The agency will be operated by Melissa Henderson and will be at the same location as the previous agency at 803 Conover Blvd. W., in Conover. The LPA will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations. There are 123 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.