Historical Association to Host Meet and Greet for Granite Falls Town Council Candidates

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 10, 2023) ⇒ The Granite Falls Historical Association, Inc. will host a Meet and Greet for candidates running for Granite Falls Town Council on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Avenue from 2:30 until 4 p.m. Candidates will have five-minute time slots in which to tell why they are running for town board and why they want to serve. Then they will answer questions from museum visitors. The Association has invited the seven candidates who have filed for election to tour the museum prior to the Meet and Greet. Due to limited space, persons wishing to attend the Meet and Greet should make reservations by emailing Linda Crowder, Association President, at lrdrcrowder@gmail.com or by texting her at (828) 496-2835.

