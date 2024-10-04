Granite Falls Historical Association to Meet

Post Views: 33

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 24, 2024) ⇒ The Granite Falls Historical Association, Inc. invites persons interested in local history to attend its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Avenue. The event will begin with registration and dessert at 6 p.m. followed by a brief business session.The highlight of the evening will be the opportunity for attendees to examine the museum’s extensive collection of resources available for research such as news clippings, photographs, and other historical documents relevant to Granite Falls and the surrounding area. These materials are ideal for researching family history, old buildings, special events, etc. The meeting is open to the public free of charge with no obligation to join the Association. However, the treasurer will be available to accept dues for 2024-2025. Annual dues are $12 for individuals, $18 for families, and $25 for organizations. The Granite Falls Historical Association, Inc. has been approved by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Persons interested in attending may reserve a space by texting (828) 496-2835 or emailing gfhistoricalassociation@gmail.com with names and contact information.