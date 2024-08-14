Don’t Leaf Trash Behind: Join the NCDOT Fall Sweep

Post Views: 9

RALEIGH, NC (August 14, 2024) ⇒ As the leaves begin to turn, the N.C. Department of Transportation is excited to announce its Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 14-28.

This biannual event invites residents to roll up their sleeves and help clear roadside litter, keeping North Carolina’s roadsides beautiful.

The Fall Litter Sweep is a testament to the power of community spirit. Each season, volunteers from all corners of the state come together to clean up our roads, making a tangible difference in the environment and in the lives of their neighbors.

“Fall is a time of change, and what better way to welcome it than by making our roadsides cleaner and more vibrant,” said David Harris, NCDOT’s Roadside environmental engineer. “We often talk about the impact of litter, but what’s truly impactful is the dedication of our volunteers. We’re proud of our volunteers who show up every season to make a difference. Their efforts ensure that our state’s beauty is preserved for everyone to enjoy.”

NCDOT maintenance crews will also be out in force, dedicating one week to picking up litter and collecting the trash bags filled by volunteers. Those eager to participate can request gloves, safety vests, and bags from their local NCDOT county maintenance offices.

For more information, visit the Litter Sweep webpage and join us in making this fall a season of positive change.