Consumers warned not to feed Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix due to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination

RALEIGH, NC (December 22, 2023) ⇒ Blue Ridge Beef is voluntarily recalling several lots of its two-pound logs of Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix produced at its Statesville facility due to possible contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The firm previously issued a press release but has expanded it to include more lots.

“This recall came after we notified the firm that routine samples of these products tested positive at our Food and Drug lab in Raleigh,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Pets and people can both get sick from Salmonella and Listeria, so consumers that have these products in their homes should discard them and contact the company. No illnesses have been reported to date.”

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

The products were distributed between 11/14/2023 – 12/20/2023. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York. Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Products affected are:

• Kitten Grind, 2lbs, UPC 8 54 298 00101 6, All lot #/Use by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224

• Kitten Mix, 2lbs, UPC 8 54298 00243 6, All lot #/Use by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224

• Puppy Mix, 2lbs, UPC 8 54298 00169 6, All lot #/Use by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224

The lot numbers and used by dates are located on the silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after contact with this product should consult with their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef directly at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund or destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. Consumers with questions may contact Steven Lea at 704-880-4500 Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm EST.

Blue Ridge Beef

417 Garden Valley Rd

Statesville, NC 28625

704-880-4500

www.blueridgebeef.com

OCTOBER 27, 2023

Blue Ridge Beef Issues Voluntary Recall of Breeders Choice 2# Dog Food Due to Salmonella Health Risk

www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/blue-ridge-beef-issues-voluntary-recall-breeders-choice-2-dog-food-due-salmonella-health-risk