Construction Suspended for Holiday Travel

RALEIGH, NC (December 21, 2023) ⇒ The N.C. Department of Transportation will suspend most construction activity on major highways to make travel easier during the upcoming holiday season.

Most work along interstates, U.S. and key state routes will be suspended starting Friday morning and will resume January 2, 2024.

Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed and highway work that does not impact travel. One such spot is Interstate 40 in Haywood County, where lane closures will stay in place for safety reasons.

Before you hit the road, be sure to visit DriveNC.gov for the most up-to-date information.

AAA forecasts 3.5 million North Carolinians will travel by automobile this holiday season. These safety tips should help:

• If possible, leave early for your destination.

• Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes, if possible.

• Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.

• Don’t drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state’s rest areas.

• Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.