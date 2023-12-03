Christmas at the Baird House in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (December 3, 2023) ⇒ The Granite Falls History Committee invites the public to attend a Christmas reception at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. Members of the Committee will serve refreshments and provide guided tours of the former home of Andrew Baird, the town’s first settler. There is no charge.

The Town of Granite Falls will celebrate its 125th Anniversary on May 1, 2024, but its history began on December 11, 1792, when Mr. Baird applied for a land grant to establish an iron forge at the falls on Gunpowder Creek that gave the town its name. Located at 107 Falls Avenue, the Baird House is the oldest residence in Granite Falls and the second oldest (after Fort Defiance) in Caldwell County. For more information, visit www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org or Granite Falls (N.C.) History and Transportation Museum on Facebook.