Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley Announces Fall Concert by Zoe & Cloyd Band from Asheville

HAPPY VALLEY, NC (September 27, 2023) ⇒ The Chapel of Rest Preservation Society is pleased to announce their Fall Concert by Zoe & Cloyd from Asheville, NC on Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2023, at 4 pm. The four-member Americana band will perform a program of traditional old time, bluegrass and original music.

In the past year, Zoe and Cloyd Band was an official showcase artist at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “World of Bluegrass.” They were the featured guest artists for the Davidson College Holiday Gala, as well as hosts of “A Swannanoa Solstice” at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville. Their fifth studio album, “Songs of Our Grandfathers,” was released in May 2023 on Organic Records, just before their debut international performance at Bluegrass Omagh in Northern Ireland.

Fiddler / vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and multi-instrumentalist John Cloyd Miller combine soaring harmonies and heartfelt songwriting to present bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk music. The duo will be joined by Kevin Kehrberg on bass and Ben Krakauer on banjo. Visit the band at www.zoeandcloyd.com to hear their music and contact Mary at maryervin9@gmail.com or Liza at info@chapelofrest.org for further information.

Admission is $20, and $5 for ages twelve and younger, with payment at the door by cash or check.

Wine and craft beer from the Happy Valley Filling Station will be sold at the beginning of the concert, and at the reception to follow. The Chapel of Rest is nine miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268, adjacent to the campus of the historic Patterson School for Boys and the Western NC Sculpture Center.

