Blasting Operations Scheduled for N.C. 105 This Week In Watauga County

BANNER ELK, NC (July 22, 2024) ⇒ Blasting operations will take place this week as work on the N.C. 105 bridge project continues.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 through July 25, crews from Wright Brothers Construction Company Inc. will perform these operations with intermittent traffic stoppages of no more than 30 minutes at a time, weather permitting.

Additionally, motorists can expect short delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with flagging throughout the project for movement of equipment and hauling trucks.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching the work zone and utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.