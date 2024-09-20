Blasting Operations Scheduled for N.C. 105 Next Week in Watauga County

BANNER ELK, NC (September 20, 2024) ⇒ Blasting operations will take place next week on the N.C. 105 bridge project in Watauga County.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 – 26, crews from Wright Brothers Construction Company Inc. will perform blasting operations on the north side of the work zone near the intersection of N.C. 105 and Broadstone Road.

Similar operations have been performed in previous weeks as work to replace the 69-year-old bridge over the Watauga River continues.

Motorists can expect intermittent traffic stoppages of no more than 30 minutes at a time during this operation.

Additionally, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, crews will perform nighttime lane closures with traffic stoppages of no more than 15-30 minutes at a time to clear debris from the slopes adjacent to the roadway.

Drivers can anticipate short delays with traffic controlled by flaggers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for equipment moving and utility relocation.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching the work zone and utilize DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.