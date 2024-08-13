Blasting Operations Resume on N.C. 105

Post Views: 36

RALEIGH, NC (August 12, 2024) ⇒ Blasting operations will take place this week on the N.C. 105 bridge project in Watauga County.

Crews from Wright Brother’s Construction Company Inc. have previously performed similar operations as work to replace the 69-year-old bridge over the Watauga River continues.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 15, crews will perform blasting operations on the north side of the work zone near the intersection of N.C. 105 and Broadstone Road.

Intermittent traffic stoppages will take place for no more than 30 minutes at a time.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 15, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures of no more than 15 minutes at a time as crews clear rocks and debris from the adjacent slopes.

This work will conclude by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Additionally, hauling operations will occur daily throughout the project along with ongoing utility relocations by Skyline and AT&T contractors.

Drivers can expect minimal delays with flaggers and law enforcement present to direct motorists.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when approaching the work zone and utilize www.DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.