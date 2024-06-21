Biscuitville Fresh Southern® to open restaurant in Lenoir, N.C.

Post Views: 38

GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2024) ⇒ Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is pleased to announce that it will celebrate the grand opening of its Lenoir, North Carolina, restaurant on Tuesday, July 2, at 445 Blowing Rock Blvd.

“We are so pleased to open our latest Biscuitville here in the Lenoir community,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We can’t wait to welcome you into our dining room and introduce you to the best of Biscuitville, including our biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes.”

Known for its Fresh Southern flavor, Biscuitville is a family-owned business with more than 80 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. Since opening its first location in 1966, Biscuitville has been committed to sourcing its ingredients from local and/or family-owned partners.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year* online. Guests may enter to win at this link. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, the Lenoir restaurant features a large biscuit window that enables guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include:

Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

Interior features combining a modern feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

A large photo mural wall capturing the local Lenoir neighborhoods and communities.

A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury, N.C.-based Cheerwine ® .

Proudly serving Community Coffee, a family-owned and the nation’s top retail coffee brand since 1919.

Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access.

About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. Today, the company sources its ingredients from local and family-owned partners to serve guests classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs over 2,400 people and operates more than 80 restaurants in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. In July 2023, Biscuitville was voted the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest. Biscuitville serves guests from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, visit the company’s website at https://biscuitville.com/.

*Up to 10 free breakfast winners will be awarded combo coupons for a total of 52 coupons per prize.