All-Way Stop Coming to Caldwell County Intersection

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 13, 2023) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will convert the intersection of Dudley Shoals Road and Pinewood Road to an all-way stop this week.

Beginning March 15, weather permitting, traffic heading in any direction at this intersection will now make a complete stop.

Previously, only drivers approaching Dudley Shoals Road from Pinewood Road had to stop at the intersection.

A recent review of this intersection revealed 17 dangerous crashes in a 10-year period leading to this safety improvement project.

Advance warning signs stating, “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” will be installed during this $6,000 project, which is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The goal of this program is to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes and injuries on public roadways.

Drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these right-of-way rules:

The first vehicle at the intersection has the right-of-way.

When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right-of-way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right.

When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield.

Even with the right-of-way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

