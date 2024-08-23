Agriculture Commissioner Troxler to host forum to discuss the emergence of H5N1 in dairy cattle on Aug. 27

RALEIGH, NC (August 23, 2024) ⇒ Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will host top Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture leaders, plus other national and state leaders to discuss the emergence of H5N1 in dairy cattle and the federal and state response. A panel discussion will also cover the preparation of the industry to respond to animal disease outbreaks.

The Conversations with the Commissioner: Emerging Issues in Agriculture forum will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Kerr Scott Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Troxler will be joined by U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Dr. Eric Deeble, Dr. Ben Shelton, a dairy industry representative, and State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin.

The free program includes a roundtable discussion moderated by Joe Reardon, senior director of Food Safety Programs for NASDA.

Attendees are asked to register. To RSVP, click on the Conversations with the Commissioner link on the NCDA&CS webpage at www.ncagr.gov.