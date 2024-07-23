Advance tickets on sale now for 2024 N.C. State Fair

Post Views: 849

RALEIGH, NC (July 23, 2024) ⇒ Now is the time to save money and get a jump on planning your trip to the 2024 N.C. State Fair, happening Oct. 17-27 in Raleigh. Advance tickets can be purchased online now until Oct. 17. Tickets can also be purchased at the Dorton Arena kiosk on weekends, and walk-up tickets will be available Oct. 3-17.

“The fair is a great place to make cherished memories with your family and friends,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair director. “These prices are the best ticket offers you’ll see this fair season, so be sure to buy your advance tickets today.”

The advance ticket prices are as follows:

Adults (ages 13-64) are $10, youth (ages 6-12) and senior adult tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are free. Group tickets are also available for groups of 40 people or more with prices at $8 for adults and $4 for youth.

Advance tickets for ride ticket cards, one-price ride wristbands, the State Fair Flyer and the State Fair SkyGazer are available until Oct. 17. These purchases do not include admission to the fair. The prices are $10 for 18 ride tickets, $30 per wristband, $6 one-way or $9 round-trip for the State Fair Flyer, and $6 for the State Fair SkyGazer.

It is important to note that each wristband will be valid for one day only during the duration of the fair. There is an additional $1 fee for all wristbands and ride ticket cards. Ride ticket cards and wristbands are not valid for the State Fair Flyer or the State Fair SkyGazer.

Additionally, the State Fair offers special-themed ticket packages:

• Dizzy Pass – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband for $38 ($2 savings)

• Kegs & Cork Pass – One gate admission ticket, one N.C. Public House Beer + Wine ticket for $17 ($3 savings)

• State Fair Flyer Package – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $34 ($4 savings)

• State Fair SkyGazer – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14 ($2 savings)

For more information on tickets, check out the “Important Information for Carnival Ticketing” section under the “Buy Tickets Now” tab on the State Fair website.