COVID-19 Update (September 20, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (September 20, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 20, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data & Information…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 09-20-2021

Since Friday, September 17, 2021 132 cases and 2 deaths have been reported.

Note: We are on track to top the number of cases reported in January (2,112) and could reach the number reported in December (2,289), our highest month.

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

CALDWELL UNC HEALTH CARE

Expands COVID-19 Evaluation And Testing Locations

“You should get vaccinated if you already had COVID-19. People who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered have some protection against the virus, called natural immunity. Natural immunity can be strong and long-lasting for some people, but weaker and shorter-lasting for others. There is a chance of getting infected again if you have had COVID-19, and it’s hard to predict who will have stronger natural immunity. A recent study showed that among individuals infected with COVID-19, unvaccinated individuals were more likely to get reinfected than those who were fully vaccinated. People can be confident that the protection they get from the vaccine is very strong and that it lasts for at least six months, and likely longer as scientists continue to monitor the vaccines. Vaccines may also better protect you against certain variants of the COVID-19 virus. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting COVID-19.” — NC Department of Health and Human Services

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!