Your Guide to Upcoming Health Insurance Open Enrollment

LENOIR, NC (August 26, 2023) ⇒ As summer starts to end and fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your healthcare coverage. The annual health insurance open enrollment period is just around the corner beginning on November 1st. This time period offers you the opportunity to enroll in health insurance or to reassess your healthcare needs about your coverage for the coming year.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open enrollment is a designated period during which individuals and families can sign up for or make changes to their health insurance plans. This period typically begins on November 1st. This year’s open enrollment starts November 1, 2023, and will end on January 15, 2024. During open enrollment, you have the chance to enroll in a new plan, switch plans, or make adjustments to your current coverage.

What to consider during open enrollment:

1. Assess Your Health Needs: Evaluate factors such as prescription medications, ongoing treatments, and anticipated medical procedures. This will help you choose a plan that provides the coverage you need.

2. Evaluate Plan Options: Health insurance plans vary in terms of coverage, network of doctors and hospitals, and cost. Compare plans to determine which one suits you best.

3. Network of Providers: If you have preferred doctors, specialists, or hospitals, make sure they are in the network. Going out-of-network can lead to higher costs.

4. Prescription Drug Coverage: If you take prescription medications, review the plan’s formulary to ensure your medications are covered.

How to best navigate open enrollment:

1. Start Early: We are making appointments now for Open Enrollment. Don’t wait until the last minute to review your options!

2. Gather Information: Collect all the necessary information before you begin the enrollment process such as information about your current plan (if applicable), and any documentation needed to verify eligibility.

3. Seek Assistance: If you’re overwhelmed by the choices or terminology, reach out to your local insurance agent. We can help clarify any confusion and guide you towards a suitable plan.

Open enrollment is more than just some dates on the calendar. It is an opportunity to secure the health insurance coverage that aligns with your needs and fits your budget. Take the time to speak with your insurance professional today so that you can find the plan that works for you. Your health is your most valuable asset – make sure it’s protected!

~ Bush and Associates insurance has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County since 1980. They were in the Elite Circle of Champions for healthcare(dot)gov for 2023. We offer Individual Health, Dental, Vision, Medigap, Group benefits and more. Contact us for your free quote by phone at (828) 754-2601, by Text at 828-493-5821, by emailing quotes@bushandassociates.net or stop by the office at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd in Lenoir. To learn more: www.mynchealthplan.com

