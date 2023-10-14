Yokefellow To Hold 7th Annual EMPTY BOWLS Event

LENOIR, NC (October 9, 2023) ⇒ Yokefellow will host its 7th Annual EMPTY BOWLS event on October 29th, 11am-2pm at William Lenoir Middle School in Lenoir.

Yokefellow is a Lenoir non-profit, organized in 1969, committed to serving people in need. The ministry is committed to translate faith into action, which cares for the social, physical, economic and emotional needs of people. Yokefellow strives to restore and maintain the dignity of every individual who walks in their doors, encourage and bring new skills, strategies and hope to households in crisis. EMPTY BOWLS is Yokefellow’s only fundraiser every year.

In 2022 Yokefellow responded to 12,652 service requests totaling $554,935. Those requests included food assistance, clothing and household assistance, and emergency assistance. Volunteers provided 11,543 hours of support. To learn more about Yokefellow’s programs visit the website at www.yokefellow.org.

Yokefellow reminds everyone that hunger continues to be an issue for our neighbors. According to the 2021 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study, the national food insecurity rate is 12.8%. Caldwell County’s food insecurity rate is 13.5%. The NC food insecurity rate is 11.8%. Caldwell County has a disturbing childhood hunger rate. According to the 2021 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study, the national childhood insecurity rate is 12.8%. And Caldwell County’s child food insecurity rate is 15.3%.

“Empty Bowls: Feeding Our Neighbors” encourages artists and groups to create and donate bowls, local chefs to prepare their delicious signature soups and breads, then serve a simple meal.

The Empty Bowls Steering Committee has recruited several local chefs to prepare 7 local favorite soups for a hearty meal of soup, bread and a hand prepared dessert. Guests choose a bowl that day to keep as a reminder of all the empty bowls in our community. In exchange for the meal and the handcrafted bowl, guests will pay a suggested donation of $25 each. One hundred percent of the October 29th meal proceeds are designated in support of the Yokefellow food pantry program.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

