Woodworking-shop safety presentation

HICKORY, NC (March 19, 2023) — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club March 25th meeting will feature a presentation on shop tool safety. The club will meet at 9:30 AM at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Michael Dodgin, board member and membership coordinator, will present a program on shop safety. He is well qualified to do so. Growing up on a farm, with a father who had every tool imaginable and a mom who was in the antique business, he was constantly involved with using and repairing tools. He has a wide range of related professional experience, including working on aircraft in the Air Force, wide experience in the flooring business, working as a design craftsman/engineer, and completing many projects as a woodcrafting hobbyist.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Website

