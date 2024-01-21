Woodworking joinery to be topic at Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club January 27th meeting

HICKORY, NC (January 21, 2024) ⇒ The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club January 27th meeting will feature a presentation on woodworking joinery. The club will meet at 9:30 AM at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Phillip Cooper will discuss and demonstrate many types of joints and jigs for making wooden joints, from simple joints to more complex ones such as dove tails, and box joints. This should be a good learning experience for beginners as well as advanced woodworkers.

Phillip is well-qualified to deliver the presentation. He is club president, website administrator, experienced woodworker, and long-term contributing member of the club. Phillip is a skilled craftsman, teaching automotive technician credentials for Ford Motor Company full-time, and enjoying woodworking in his spare time. He was introduced to woodworking in middle school in an industrial arts class and has been involved in serious woodworking since 2001. Over the years he has made cabinets, furniture, games, puzzles, pens, and much more. Examples of Phillip’s work and a tour of his workshop can be seen at www.cooperspens.com.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 60 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information:

828-855-4941

www.wpwoodcrafters.com