Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival this Saturday in downtown Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2024) ⇒ The Wood, Fire Smoke Festival will be back in Downtown Lenoir this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. In addition to the great vendors and crafting demonstrations, organizers plan to collect donations for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Wood, Fire Smoke will be from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm in the city/county parking lot located at 902 Harper Ave. There will be craft vendors, festival food, a kid’s zone, live music, wood carving, glass blowing, and metal workers. Organizers have also partnered with the United Way of Caldwell County to collect donations for Hurricane Helene relief.

“We’ll have all the fun and interesting exhibits that we’ve had in the past, but this year, we’re asking visitors to bring donations for hurricane relief,” said Main Street Director Brenda Floyd.

“Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards they can use to shop and eat in Downtown Lenoir businesses.”

Staff have 200 gift cards to give away, so anyone making donations will have a pretty good chance of winning a gift card.

Visitors can drop off the donations at the spot marked on the map below. Drive in the left-hand lane of Harper Avenue to the drop-off point, unload any donations, and then go to park.

This year’s festival will feature chainsaw carving by Mundy’s Carving, glass blowing by the North Carolina Glass Center, and iron forging by Stevens Forge. Phillip Page, Highway Miles, and Opal Moon will be playing live music on the Hogwaller Stage throughout the event.

There will be inflatable games and a kids zone with various activities provided by UNC Health Caldwell. The Lenoir Fire Department is bringing the smoke trailer to help teach kids and adults how to respond to a fire. Plus, there will be a lot of wonderful artisan craft vendors and plenty of delicious food.

“We’re really excited about the festival this year,” Floyd said. “There’s a little something for everyone.”

Click the following link to follow the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival Facebook page for updates, Wood, Fire, Smoke – Helene Relief Effort.

www.facebook.com/wfsfestival