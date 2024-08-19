Wood Finishing to be topic at Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club August 24th meeting

Post Views: 13

HICKORY, NC (August 19, 2024) ⇒ The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club August 24th meeting will feature a presentation by Chris Patterson discussing products and techniques that are essential for good woodworking repair, that could be used on many different materials such as doors, mold-ings, furniture, cabinets, and much more. He will discuss different types of finishes and how to identify them. He will also address finish processes and how to get the best finish in different environments. The club will meet at 9:30 AM at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Chris is a Technical Sales Rep for RPM Industrial Coatings, which owns multiple companies, that serve the touch-up repair and industrial-coatings industry.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the show-and-tell portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about items shown, and other topics.

The club consists of about 50 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

For more information, call 828-855-4941 or visit our website.