Women’s Resource Center (WRC) successfully wraps up the first quarter of their new strategic plan

HICKORY, NC (August 14, 2023) ⇒ Women’s Resource Center released a new strategic plan that aims to increase community access to services, establish LGBTQIA+ centered programming, add more enrichment programs geared to women from all walks of life, and maximize community collaborations to address complex needs, e.g. crisis shelter solutions for women. WRC hopes to have a pantry delivery program in place for the counties they serve outside of Catawba County (Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell), as well as a crisis shelter solutions proposal by the end of 2026.

This ambitious new strategy continues Women’s Resource Center’s thirty-six-year history of supporting thousands of women and families annually in the Unifour area (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties) by providing them with the advocacy, support, and community resources needed to help strengthen their lives.

Women’s Resource Center completed a comprehensive, evidence-based planning process with nationally acclaimed consultants from Funding for Good in February of this year. The rigorous, four-month planning effort included input from community partners, stakeholders, and a community needs assessment survey.

“The new plan helps position WRC for greater awareness of our offerings strengthening our community presence in all the counties we serve. This will enable us to serve more clients and also help expand our donor base, ensuring for future growth and sustainability”, explains Board President, Tiffany Khan. Executive Director, Michelle Morgan adds, “Fresh off the heels of a pandemic, felt like the perfect time to develop a detailed action plan for Women’s Resource Center’s future. Our Board, staff, and volunteers have all been very encouraging and supportive throughout this entire process.” Morgan continues, WRC is committed to supporting women and families, and with this powerful roadmap in place, and with the support of our community we are confident we will achieve our goals.”

WRC invites community members to visit their website at www.wrchickory.org to learn more about their programs and services and how you can become involved as a volunteer or supporter. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram too!

Women’s Resource Center’s mission is to support women’s self-sufficiency by providing individualized services and connections to local resources. WRC is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and envisions a community where ALL women thrive.

Women’s Resource Center is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides one-on-one assistance, goal planning, and advocacy to support women due to domestic violence, unstable housing, unemployment, and any other insecurities a woman can face. WRC believes when women are living safe, fulfilled, and productive lives, they can reach their full potential. This leads to raising happier, healthier children who in turn grow up to break the poverty cycle.

