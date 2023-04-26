What’s in a plan that works with Medicare?

LENOIR, NC (April 24, 2023) — You have choices for “Gap” coverage or plans that go with Medicare when you become eligible for it. These plans are Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage (aka Part C) and Prescription Drug Plans (aka Part D).

The Medicare Supplements and Part Ds generally are taken out if one chooses to stay on Original Medicare. Plans A-N are the Medicare Supplement plans currently available. You can see any doctor/or hospital (aka Provider) that takes Medicare. Medicare Supplements (aka Medigap) plans pick up where Medicare leaves off, for the most part.

Part C offers different types of plans. Part D coverage is usually included in a Part C plan.

Premiums vary with all the plans. You also want to check with your Providers to see if they will accept or work with any plan you are thinking of taking out.

When comparing these plans, it’s best to look at them in detail to see what choices you have to figure out what will work best for you. This is not the time to get on the same thing your friends, neighbors, etc. may have because what they have may not be a good fit ultimately for you. Be sure to contact your local insurance professional to go over these choices.

