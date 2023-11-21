What you need to know about Health Insurance Enrollment Deadlines

LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2023) ⇒ Annual Enrollment for Health Insurance is underway! There are deadlines you need to keep in mind if you’re thinking about enrolling in a plan.

For a January 1st effective date, the deadline to enroll is December 15th. For a February 1st effective date, the deadline to enroll is January 15th, 2024, or really January 16th as the 15th is a holiday.

If you don’t enroll during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), you may still qualify for a plan after the deadline with a Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Special enrollment situations include moving (zip codes), having a baby, marriage, divorce, or loss of group health insurance.

Keep in mind that new this year, the Marketplace is requiring consent forms to be signed before Agents can quote or assist with an application. Also, be sure to check and double check that your Providers are in network for any plan you choose.

If you need Health Insurance, the time is now to start looking for coverage!

Contact us today for more information.

~Bush and Associates has been offering ACA Health Insurance since it began in 2014.

They are Circle of Champions for 2024 and were Elite Circle of Champions for 2023.

Call (828) 754-2601

Text (828) 493-5821

Email quotes@bushandassociates.net

Stop by the office at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd in Lenoir

Visit them online at www.mynchealthplan.com

