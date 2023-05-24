Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Presentation – Making Wooden Chess Board

HICKORY, NC (May 20, 2023) — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club May 27th meeting will feature a presentation on making wooden chess boards. The club will meet at 9:30 AM at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Phillip Cooper, board member, club website manager, and photographer will present a program on making wooden chess boards. With discussion and demonstration, he will cover many aspects of making chess boards, including assembly techniques, materials, maintenance, and finishes. Phillip is quite an accomplished woodworker, always willing to present club programs and share his expertise with club members. He does many projects to sell through his website, and also does custom work as requested. The program will be a good learning experience for beginners as well as advanced woodworkers. You can see many examples of his work at his website, by clicking here.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Website

