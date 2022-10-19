Western Piedmont Symphony presents “MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS” October 22

HICKORY, NC (October 16, 2022) — Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, opens its Foothills Pops concert series with “MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS®,” a thrilling celebration of the music of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, the Western Piedmont Symphony will be joined by Broadway pops vocalists Scott Coulter, Campbell Walker Scott, Lorinda Lisitza, and John Boswell, pianist, to perform the memorable songs of three of the most successful songwriters of all time. “MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS®,” conceived, produced, and directed by Coulter, honors their lasting musical influence with songs like “Memory,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Yesterday,” and many more!

“I am thrilled to bring these amazing performers to our Foothills Pops series. Each has performed on Broadway and with national orchestras showcasing their stellar vocal talents. This performance will feature all of the greatest hits of these beloved “knights,” backed by our very own Western Piedmont Symphony. You don’t want to miss it!” noted Western Piedmont Symphony’s music director Matthew Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony Foothills Pops “MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS®,” is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, Anonymous Angels, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and North Carolina Arts Council.

Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2022-2023 season – Experience the Music. Hear Your Story – encompasses the human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 58th season continues with Chamber Classics featuring Scottish fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on November 5; Masterworks: Orchestral Blockbusters with works by Quinn Mason, Bizet, and Beethoven; and Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular returns to Lenoir on December 2. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-2023 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

Foothills Pops tickets are $25-45; students $10 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two Youth Orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

