Welcome Spring at Hart Square Village

VALE, NC (April 19, 2024) ⇒ Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its May Day Festival on May 11, 2024 from 12pm to 4pm. Immerse yourself in the springtime festivities of the mid-1800’s at Hart Square Village, the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, historic springtime activities, and North Carolina heritage.

Explore our 200 to 300-year-old cabins, listen to old time music, make a crown of flowers, dance around the May Pole, and witness traditional artisans at work. From open hearth cooking to chair caning, to lap loom weaving, this immersive experience lets you interact with knowledgeable artisans who are excited to share their craft with the community. Rebecca Hart, Executive Director, says, “May Day has been celebrated for centuries across many cultures to welcome the coming of spring. We hope you will join us to celebrate May Day, where our highly talented group of volunteers will bring Hart Square Village to life.”

Tickets are available at our website for this immersive experience.

www.hartsquare.com/events/may-day-festival-may-11

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization tasked with preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.