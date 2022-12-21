Want health insurance? There’s still time!

LENOIR, NC (December 20, 2022) — The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) to buy Health Insurance for 2023 runs through January 15th, 2023! The AEP was extended this year for 2023.

Additionally, if you’re losing coverage on December 31st that qualifies you for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to get a January 1st effective date if you apply for coverage in December. If you’re not eligible for an SEP but enroll by January 15th, 2023, then your effective date would be February 1st.

The AEP for Health Insurance is also a good time to update your income, address, and so on. Once AEP is over, you would then be able to qualify for Health Insurance with an SEP event such as moving, having a baby, loss of Employer Group Coverage, getting married, etc.

Get in touch with us today for more information and for your Free Quote by January 15th, 2023! There is absolutely no obligation, and we can help you find the coverage that works best for you.

~Bush and Associates is in the 2023 ACA Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions for Individual Health. They have offered local area insurance products for over 40 years. They specialize in ACA Individual Health, Vision, Dental, Group Employment Benefits and more.

BUSH AND ASSOCIATES :

Call: (828) 754-2601

Text: 828-493-5821

Email: [email protected]

Visit online: www.mynchealthplan.com

