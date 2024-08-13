UNC Health Blue Ridge Employee has Special Reason for Donating to AMOREM

Post Views: 44

LENOIR, NC (August 13, 2024) ⇒ UNC Health Blue Ridge recently held a donation drive for AMOREM, a nonprofit community-owned, hospice and palliative care organization serving 12 counties in Western North Carolina.

Debra Waddell, administrative director in the UNC Health Blue Ridge laboratory, had a special reason for participating in the donation drive and encouraging her peers to do the same.

“This was an opportunity for me to give back to the wonderful staff, patients and families at AMOREM,” says Waddell, whose mother, Beverly Williams, received hospice services from AMOREM in March of 2024.

Waddell explains that her mother chose to receive hospice services herself. Waddell and her sister, Pam Martin, were immediately assured that their mother had made the right decision when a nurse, who happened to be named Angel, came to visit the family to discuss hospice care options.

“That was our first sign that we were doing the right thing,” says Waddell. “The second sign was when we moved my mother into AMOREM’s Valdese patient care unit. There was a bird feeder right outside of her window and my mother absolutely loved to watch birds. We were so assured that we were in the right place.”

Waddell explains that during her mother’s time in AMOREM’s Valdese patient care unit, it felt as if the nurses were waiting right outside of the door each time that she and her family rang the call bell. They never had to wait for someone to provide compassionate care, the staff at AMOREM’s patient care unit were always there in a flash.

“It never felt like a member of the AMOREM team didn’t want to be there,” says Waddell. “Every one of the staff members, from the CNA’s to the doctors, made a connection with us and was right there when we needed them.”

During her stay at AMOREM’s patient care unit, the Patient Care Unit Coordinator, Celeste Burt, allowed the family’s cat, Precious, to come into the unit and visit Waddell’s mother. Precious was a constant companion for Waddell’s mother so, this gentle act of kindness made an enormous impact on her mother’s level of comfort.

“The hospital very frequently holds these kinds of donation drives for organizations and community partners in our area,” says Waddell. “This drive was an opportunity for me and my peers to give back to an organization that gave so much to my family and I. While we were staying at the unit, my family and I ate the snacks in the family area, and I saw this as a chance to give that experience back to another family in the community.”

Waddell expressed that during her 43 years of working in healthcare, she has learned that giving is so much more meaningful than receiving and that you truly never know how large of an impact even the smallest act of love can have on people within your community.

During UNC Health Blue Ridge’s donation drive for AMOREM, Waddell sent out emails to her team members to encourage them to participate as well. She spoke of the donation drive during their morning huddles to remind people of the opportunity to give. The team placed donation boxes outside of the labs in both Morganton and Valdese and they began to fill up rapidly.

“My peers at work all knew my story and my family’s experience with hospice so, this was very meaningful for them to participate in as well,” says Waddell. “The most rewarding part of all of this was seeing just how quickly those boxes began to fill.”

Waddell felt as if this experience allowed her to reassure people that, even though hospice feels scary and overwhelming, it can be okay and it can be something, that with the help of the compassionate staff, is bearable. This was an opportunity for her to awaken people to the needs of others and show them what they can contribute to the lives of patients in their communities – even outside of the hospital walls.

AMOREM’s Patient Care Unit Coordinator, Celeste Burt, says, “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the teams at UNC Health Blue Ridge. We were also extremely excited to share these items with our patients and their caregivers. The applesauce and coffee were huge hits and are some of the most sought-after items from my crew. We greatly appreciate this partnership and support.”

Waddell’s giving did not begin and end with the recent donation drive. Her family donated nearly 2 truckloads of home items from her mother’s house to AMOREM’s Thrifts & Gifts store in Valdese. She expressed that she would continue to support AMOREM because of the compassionate care that was shown to her mother and her family during a vulnerable time.

“Every touch point with AMOREM was amazing,” says Waddell, “We are so grateful for the wonderful staff at the Valdese patient care unit.”

AMOREM is proud to be your local, nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider with more than 40 years of experience providing the highest quality care possible. AMOREM has patient care units located in Valdese, Hudson and Lenoir to serve the needs of patients and families in the community.

To learn more about how you can contribute to your local hospice and palliative care provider, visit www.amoremsupport.org. Navigate the website to learn more about donating to AMOREM’s Thrifts & Gifts store in Valdese, donating patient wish list items and the many other ways that you can contribute to AMOREM’s mission. If you have a donor story that you would like to share with AMOREM, please contact Lisa Caviness at lcaviness@amoremuspport.org or by calling 828.754.0101.

To learn more about AMOREM services or to make a referral, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101 to speak with a local team member.