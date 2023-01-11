U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.

A 182-foot, 80-ton steel bridge will be placed above Highway 321 along a new walkway leading to the Hickory Regional Airport. This is a part of the project called the Aviation Walk which is expected to be completed by October.

Aviation Walk Information

